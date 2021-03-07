Some Gems From Feminist Urdu Poetry This Women’s Day

Hamara alamiya ye hai

ki apni raah ki deevar hum khud hi hain

ye aurat hai

ki jo aurat ke haq mein ab bhi goongi hai

ye aurat hai

In these lines from Ishrat Afreen’s nazm ‘Agle Janm Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’, the idea of women supporting women underlines the poet’s perspective of feminism.

There are several women poets like Ada Jafferey, Fehmida Riaz, Kishwar Naheed, Zehra Nigah, and Parveen Shakir, who bring female perspectives to a genre that is largely ruled by male poets.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we bring you themes around women, which have been written by women, in this special episode of Urdunama.

Tune in.