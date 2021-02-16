‘Toolkit’ Controversy: Who Are Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk?

A day after Delhi Police arrested Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi on charges of sedition for having allegedly edited a toolkit which Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg shared on Twitter, two more activists came under the spotlight – Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Who are they and what is the police alleging?

Nikita Jacob is a practicing lawyer in the Bombay High Court and Shantanu Muluk is an environmentalist who had quit his aerospace engineering job around six months back, to focus on the parched regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

From the press conference held on 15 February, we know that the Delhi Police had named the three accused – Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu – as the editors and creators of the ‘toolkit’, that allegedly laid out an “action plan” for 26 January.