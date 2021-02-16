Toolkit | Nikita Jacob Is a Lawyer Who ‘Spoke for Those Who Can’t’

Advocate Nikita Jacob, who faces arrest in connection with the Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ controversy, for which climate activist Disha Ravi is already in custody, has told the Delhi Police that her intent was never to incite violence and there was nothing illegal in what she did.
In her statement to the Delhi Police, accessed by Hindustan Times, the 30-year-old has pointed out that the document was simply an “information pack".
But, who is Nikita Jacob?
As a Maharashtra-based lawyer, Nikita practises at the Bombay High Court.
She is also an alumni of the ILS Law College, Pune, and is enrolled at the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.
She has worked as a Senior Associate (Advocate) at SK Legal Associates and as an Associate at Tatva Legal. At the chambers of Senior Advocate Girish Godbole, she has served a little over three years.
Nikita is a volunteer of the global environment movement Extinction Rebellion (XR). She became part of XR approximately two years ago, as per a TOI report.
XR has been described by TOI as “a global community of climate change activists that claims to follow principals of a non-violent civil disobedience movement.”
Nikita has reportedly been active in raising awareness while working on the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, slated to be held in Glasgow, in November 2021. Her job entailed consulting experts and activists about environmental impact of various projects.
According to Hindustan Times, Nikita said that the ‘toolkit’ primarily focuses on farm issues, the right to express dissent and the larger democracy, and was being prepared by XR India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown before an international audience.
Nikita also told the Delhi Police that the draft toolkit was shared on the XR WhatsApp group for comments and feedback before being finalised on 22 January and circulated within XR networks.
A fellow environmentalist of hers reportedly told TOI that “Nikita is an outspoken, confident lawyer and not a part of AAP or any political organisation".
Nikita has been known to enjoy photography, baking, writing and singing, according to TOI.
A source familiar with Nikita and Shantanu Muluk (who, too, is facing arrest in the case), reportedly told TOI:
