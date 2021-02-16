Toolkit | Nikita Jacob Is a Lawyer Who ‘Spoke for Those Who Can’t’

Nikita has reportedly been active in raising awareness while working on the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, slated to be held in Glasgow, in November 2021. Her job entailed consulting experts and activists about environmental impact of various projects.

According to Hindustan Times, Nikita said that the ‘toolkit’ primarily focuses on farm issues, the right to express dissent and the larger democracy, and was being prepared by XR India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown before an international audience.

Nikita also told the Delhi Police that the draft toolkit was shared on the XR WhatsApp group for comments and feedback before being finalised on 22 January and circulated within XR networks.

A fellow environmentalist of hers reportedly told TOI that “Nikita is an outspoken, confident lawyer and not a part of AAP or any political organisation".