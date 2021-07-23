Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who Are India's Medal Favourites to Watch Out For?

It’s taken a year longer to arrive but the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are finally here, in July of 2021. Admittedly, with the COVID pandemic still around, the Olympics this time will be challenging, to say the least.

Moreover, just a day before the Opening Ceremony, host city faced the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in six months. Adding to their woes, at least 91 people connected to the Olympics have also tested positive for the virus.

Which is why, this time around, the Olympics will not have the usual throng of exhilarated spectators. In fact, a state of emergency in Tokyo has been declared throughout the Games.

Organizers have reportedly allowed a limit of 50 percent capacity – up to 10,000 spectators – for each Olympics venue, be it indoors or outdoors.