'Supermom, Superhero': MC Mary Kom's Sons Send Her Wishes For Tokyo Olympics

The six-time world champion and London Olympics Bronze Medallist Mary Kom is the flag-bearer for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This will be her second and possibly last Olympics outing after she could not make the cut for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then though, Mary has been consistently pushing the limits to win on the ultimate stage.

The 38-year-old will kickstart her fight for gold against M.Hernandez Garcia of the Dominica Republic on 25 July and to boost her confidence ahead of the match, her children recorded a heartfelt good luck video for her. In the recording they said, “you are the best mama, don’t feel lonely mama we are with you.”

“Hi Mama! You are everything for us and I want you to win a Gold medal for all of us in the Tokyo Olympics and I know you can do it.”