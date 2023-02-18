Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Shehzada Review: Can't Decide If It's Worse Than Cirkus

Podcast | Shehzada Review: Can't Decide If It's Worse Than Cirkus

The film is everything that a mass entertainer is – if you're completely willing to leave logic at home.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Kartik Aryan's Shehzada.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pratikshya Mishra reviews Kartik Aryan's Shehzada.</p></div>

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). It stars Kartik Aryan – that's what you'll remember by the end of the movie, anyway. 

If one were to look for the silver lining (the performances aside), the film is everything that a mass entertainer is – if you're completely willing to leave logic at home. But how much does that really count for? Personally? Not much. 

Tune in for my full review!

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry
Also ReadPodcast | The Romantics Review: The Father-Son Duo That Changed Indian Cinema
Also ReadPodcast | Should We Be Worried About ChatGPT and DALL-E? AI Researcher Explains

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT