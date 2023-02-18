Podcast | Shehzada Review: Can't Decide If It's Worse Than Cirkus

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Kartik Aryan's Shehzada.
Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). It stars Kartik Aryan – that's what you'll remember by the end of the movie, anyway.
If one were to look for the silver lining (the performances aside), the film is everything that a mass entertainer is – if you're completely willing to leave logic at home. But how much does that really count for? Personally? Not much.
