The Model Tenancy Act: What Does It Mean for India’s Rental Housing Market?

With the motive of opening up the rental housing markets in India, the Union government passed the Model Tenancy Act, 2021. The MTA aims to provide a framework for transparency in renting property, minimising litigations and disputes between tenants and landlords by laying a clear set of clauses. The act also proposes to set up rent courts and tribunals to solve conflicts in the rental housing market.

In this episode, we speak with Gautam Chatterjee, former Chairperson of MahaRERA, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Maharashtra, and Sahil Gandhi, an urban and real estate economist associated with the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and a lecturer at the University of Manchester. We discuss the Model Tenancy Act, what it means for the housing market and common man, and its implementations by states.

We also discuss the study on ‘India’s housing vacancy paradox: how rent control and weak contract enforcement produce unoccupied units and a housing shortage at the same time’, co-authored by Sahil Gandhi, Richard K Green & Shaonlee Patranabis from the Centre for Social and Economic Progress.

Tune in to know more!