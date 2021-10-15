Land Acquisition Disputes in India: The Law & Its Impacts on Those Involved

‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads, and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Monday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India. In case you missed it, you can also catch up on Season 1 of this series here.

Hosted by Bhargavi Zaveri, a researcher interested in land and access to finance, Land of a Billion is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.

Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where we’ll speak to Gautam Chatterjee, former Chairperson of MahaRERA and Sahil Gandhi, a lecturer at the University of Manchester and a researcher associated with the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, to discuss the Model Tenancy Act which was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 2021.