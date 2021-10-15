Land Acquisition Disputes in India: The Law & Its Impacts on Those Involved

In this episode, we speak with Leah Varghese, a researcher who has been studying land-related disputes for a long time.
Many parts of India are affected by a number of land acquisition disputes that stretch over years in courts.
A 2017 study by Daksh shows that over 30 percent of the civil cases in India involve land and property disputes, many of which relate directly to land acquisition. Even though land acquisition litigations are expensive, time draining and goes for years without settlement, people are filing cases every day.
In this episode, we speak with Leah Varghese, a researcher who has been studying land-related disputes for a long time. Leah is a researcher with Daksh and has extensive knowledge in land acquisition disputes and the law around it. We will also be discussing the research by Daksh, which examines the nature of land acquisition litigation in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. We also bring voices from various communities who have been involved in land disputes around the country, as they tell us their challenges in this fight.
‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads, and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Monday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India. In case you missed it, you can also catch up on Season 1 of this series here.
Hosted by Bhargavi Zaveri, a researcher interested in land and access to finance, Land of a Billion is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.
Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where we’ll speak to Gautam Chatterjee, former Chairperson of MahaRERA and Sahil Gandhi, a lecturer at the University of Manchester and a researcher associated with the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, to discuss the Model Tenancy Act which was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 2021.
