Uttarakhand: What Does the Constant Change of CMs Signify for BJP?

The Big Story Podcast on Tirath Singh Rawat's Resignation, New Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and BJP's Political Future. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/ The Quint)
Uttarakhand received its third Chief Minister this year with Tirath Singh Rawat, who assumed office just four months ago in March, submitting his resignation citing 'constitutional crisis' as the reason.
Tirath Singh Rawat’s short tenure in office has been shrouded in one controversy after another. From passing sexist comments stating that women in ripped jeans set a 'bad example' to going ahead with allowing the Kumbh Mela festival to take place amid the spiralling second wave.
Replacing him is Pushkar Singh Dhami, a 45-year-old MLA from Khatima. His age, and his being from the Kumaon region, has been considered as contributing factors for his new appointment as the state’s highest-ranking politician.
With the state heading towards assembly polls in less than a year, the new CM is facing an uphill task to not only spur the party cadre in the state, but also to convince New Delhi that he is up to the task.
In today’s episode, we will discuss the factors which led to Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation, the appointment of the new CM and what does the constant change of guard mean for BJP’s political success in the state.
To discuss this, we spoke with Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined