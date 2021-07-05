Uttarakhand: What Does the Constant Change of CMs Signify for BJP?

With the state heading towards assembly polls in less than a year, the new CM is facing an uphill task to not only spur the party cadre in the state, but also to convince New Delhi that he is up to the task.

In today’s episode, we will discuss the factors which led to Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation, the appointment of the new CM and what does the constant change of guard mean for BJP’s political success in the state.

To discuss this, we spoke with Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.