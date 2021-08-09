Neeraj Chopra Said He Wants Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to Do His Biopic

Athlete Neeraj Chopra charted history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold for India. Earlier athletes Milkha Singh and PT Usha had narrowly missed the honour. He won the men’s javelin throw with a final throw of 87.58 metres.

Indian sports and Bollywood converge at biopics of our favourite sportspersons and Neeraj Chopra became the nation's pride, permanently etching his name into history. In a 2018 interview with The Quint, fresh off his win at the Asian Games, where he set a new national record, Neeraj Chopra named the actors he wishes would play him in a biopic.