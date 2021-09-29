The Twists and Turns in Congress Party as Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns

Punjab Congress seems to have descended deeper into chaos after the surprise resignation of the state Congress committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, which came just two days after a new state Cabinet was announced.

In his resignation letter, which was posted on his Twitter profile on 28 September, he said that “the collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner” and that he can never compromise on the state’s future and welfare.

In a video posted on 29 September, Sidhu hinted that it was the inclusion of certain politicians in the new Cabinet which led to his resignation. To add further insult to injury, none of his Cabinet recommendations were considered for the Cabinet.

His resignation also comes 10 days after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh from the chief minister's office, a change that Sidhu spearheaded since he took on the role of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief in July.