Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief; 'Told You So,' Tweets Ex-CM Amarinder

Earlier in September, amid a tussle within the party, Amarinder Singh had claimed that he had suffered “humiliation” and stepped down as the CM of the state.



He had also subsequently gone on to state that he would fight Navjot Sidhu's elevation to Punjab Chief Ministership tooth and nail, and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a "dangerous man".



Less than a fortnight after resigning as Punjab's chief minister, Singh is scheduled to be in Delhi for a two-day visit, reports said on Tuesday, 28 September.



The news of his visit created a buzz, with reports claiming that the veteran Congress leader is likely to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah as well as BJP President JP Nadda during his trip to Delhi.



However, this has been denied by Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh, who said that too much is being read into the former Punjab CM's visit to Delhi.