Tainted Officers Brought Back: Navjot Sidhu on Quitting as Punjab Congress Chief

A day after quitting as the chief of Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu issued his first statement on Wednesday, 29 September, saying that he has had no personal enmity with anybody and that his opposition was to the fact that the ones who protected the vested interests of certain politicians were being appointed to protect Punjab.

Referring to the appointments of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's Advocate General and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given the additional charge of the director general of Punjab police, Sidhu said that the people who gave a clean chits to tainted politicians have been "rewarded."