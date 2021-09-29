Tainted Officers Brought Back: Navjot Sidhu on Quitting as Punjab Congress Chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the chief of Punjab Congress on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the country.
A day after quitting as the chief of Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu issued his first statement on Wednesday, 29 September, saying that he has had no personal enmity with anybody and that his opposition was to the fact that the ones who protected the vested interests of certain politicians were being appointed to protect Punjab.
Referring to the appointments of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's Advocate General and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given the additional charge of the director general of Punjab police, Sidhu said that the people who gave a clean chits to tainted politicians have been "rewarded."
"What happened to the principles that were being spoken about earlier," Sidhu asked.
Sidhu said that he joined politics for the betterment of the state.
"I have had no personal enmity with anybody till date, neither am I here to pick personal fights. My fight is for the issues of Punjab and I will stand firmly to fight for those issues," he said.
Sidhu said that the very system that was being challenged earlier was being brought back in place.
Emphasising that he has never compromised on his principles when it comes to the welfare of the state, Sidhu further said that he will fight for the truth till his last breath.
Sidhu said that he has no intention to go against the party high command.
Sidhu's statement comes after his resignation as the chief of the party's state unit jolted the Congress on Monday, stretching the crisis that has been continuing in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
