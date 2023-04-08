The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan All Class in Big Win Over Delhi

In this episode ofThe T20 Podcast, Mendraand Ayaz Memon talk about the Rajasthan vs Delhi match.
Photo: The Quint
Rajasthan have got back to winning ways, beating Delhi by 57 runs in Saturday’s afternoon fixture in Guwahati. It was an all-round performance from last season's finalists as Yashasvi Jaiswal made 60, Jos Buttler scored 79 and Trent Boult & Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets each.
After David Warner put Rajasthan into bat first, Jaiswal smashed five boundaries in the first over of the match, off Khaleel Ahmed. He and Buttler got the team to 96/0 in 8 overs before Jaiswal got out on 60. The run rate dropped a bit after that as Sanju Samson got out on a duck before Shimron Hetmyer’s 21-ball 39 and Buttler’s 79 helped the team post 199/4
In reply, Delhi’s chase hit a big setback in the first over itself with Trent Boult sending back Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey, in a maiden over. David Warner once again finished as the team’s highest scorer with 65 but apart from him only Rilee Rossouw and Lalit Yadav scored in double figures. Rajasthan won by 57 runs
