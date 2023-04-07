The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Krunal Shines in Lucknow’s Win Over Hyderabad

Lucknow have picked their second points of the season
Photo: The Quint
Lucknow have picked their second points of the season as Hyderabad continue to occupy the bottom of the standings after Match 10 of the 2023 season, played on Friday at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
After Hyderabad elected to bat first, Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh stitched together a 21-run opening stand before Krunal Pandya picked the first of his wickets. His second and third made the most impact though, as they came off back-to-back deliveries, sending back Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram. Hyderabad were then 50/3 in 8 overs.
Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 34 and a late 10-ball 21-run flourish from Abdul Samad helped the team get to 121/8. Lucknow used 7 bowlers with Krunal finishing with 3/18 and Amit Mishra at 2/23.
Lucknow's chase wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Their main run-maker this season, Kyle Mayers, got out on 13 and Deepak Hooda on 7. They were down to 45/2 in 5.6 overs but Krunal Pandya joined the party with the bat as well and made 55 with KL Rahul. The pair though did get out as Adil Rashid finished with 2/23 but Lucknow won with 24 balls to spare.
