The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Krunal Shines in Lucknow’s Win Over Hyderabad

After Hyderabad elected to bat first, Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh stitched together a 21-run opening stand before Krunal Pandya picked the first of his wickets. His second and third made the most impact though, as they came off back-to-back deliveries, sending back Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram. Hyderabad were then 50/3 in 8 overs.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 34 and a late 10-ball 21-run flourish from Abdul Samad helped the team get to 121/8. Lucknow used 7 bowlers with Krunal finishing with 3/18 and Amit Mishra at 2/23.

Lucknow's chase wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Their main run-maker this season, Kyle Mayers, got out on 13 and Deepak Hooda on 7. They were down to 45/2 in 5.6 overs but Krunal Pandya joined the party with the bat as well and made 55 with KL Rahul. The pair though did get out as Adil Rashid finished with 2/23 but Lucknow won with 24 balls to spare.