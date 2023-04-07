The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Shardul and Varun Help Kolkata Trump Bangalore

Kolkata had lost Vekatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh and captain Nitish Rana by the 8th over, with just 51/3 on the board. Afghan opener Rahmanullah though held fort at one end and scored a half century, but Karn Sharma then picked his and Kolkata star Andre Russell's wickets in the 12th over and the team looked in deep trouble. Shardul Thakur though walked in to bat next and played an innings to remember, smashing three sixes and nine boundaries during his 29-ball 68. With Rinku Singh also scored 46 off 33 to help Kolkata post 204/7.

Bangalore's chase never really got off the mark as Faf du Plessis' team were 69/5 after 10 overs. Virat got out on 21, Faf on 23, Maxwell made just 5 and Dinesh Karthik fell on 9.

Bangalore were bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs, losing the match by 81 runs.