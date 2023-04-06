The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Punjab Record Second Win by Beating Rajasthan

Punjab have registered their second consecutive win, and Rajasthan have been handed their first defeat, in match number 8, that was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Punjab were asked to bat first by Sanju Samson, and they scored 197 runs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top scored with a 56-ball 86, while his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh scored 60 runs in 34 deliveries.