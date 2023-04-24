The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Chennai Top Standings With Win Over Kolkata

Kolkata's bowlers conceded 200+ runs for the third time this season, while their opening stand failed to deliver yet again. Sunil Narine was sent up the order, but got out for a duck, with his partner Narayan Jagadeesan scoring just the one run.

Besides the openers, Andre Russell was also disappointing as he could contribute only 9 runs to his team's tally, taking his total to 107 in seven matches.

Kolkata had a couple of saving graces in Jason Roy and Rinku Singh, with both of them scoring fifties. For Rinku, this was his fourth 40+ score.

For Chennai, the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana were impressive with the ball, conceding just 59 runs in the eight overs between them, alongside three wickets.

