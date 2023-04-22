The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Pull Off Last-Ball Win Against Lucknow

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat are now tied with three other teams on 8 points as the Indian T20 League nears the half-way mark. On Saturday, playing in Lucknow, Gujarat pulled off a last-ball victory that Lucknow dominated for over 80 percent of the game.

Hardik won the toss and for the second time this season, elected to bat first. Wriddhiman Saha and the captain got among the runs, scoring 47 and 66 but the rest of the batting order didn't get going. Shubman Gill was out on a duck in the second over, Vijay Shankar on 10 and David Miller made 6, as the team posted 135/6 in their 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya picked 2 wickets each for Lucknow. Pandya in fact conceded just 16 in his 4 overs and his wickets included the openers - Gill and Saha.

Lucknow’s chase was on track even till the 15th over when Krunal Pandya got out on 23, and the team needed 30 off 30 with 8 wickets in hand. KL Rahul top-scored with 68 and was at the crease even till the last over started and Lucknow needed 12 from 6. Mohit Sharma though continued his successful comeback, sending back both KL and Ayush Badoni, and was on a hat-trick at one point. A wicket did fall on the third ball, but off a run out but Gujarat did enough to deny Lucknow and win the game by 7 runs.

