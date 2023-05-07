The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Bag 8th Win, More Trouble For Lucknow

Hardik Pandya's team scored 227/2 after being put to bat first.
Gujarat secured their eighth win of the season, courtesy of a 56-run triumph over Lucknow on Sunday, 7 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Hardik Pandya's team scored 227/2 after being put to bat first, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scoring 175 of those runs. In response, Lucknow could only score 171 runs.
Naveen-ul-Haq, who had picked up 6 wickets in the last two games, in a decision that did raise a few eyebrows. That being said, the opening pair of Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock did a splendid job of scoring 88 runs in 50 deliveries for the first-wicket stand.
However, Mayers' wicket sparked a complete collapse, as Lucknow scored only 83 runs in the last 12 overs. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma starred with the ball, having registered figures of 4-0-29-4.
With this win, Gujarat became the first team to get to 16 points, whilst Lucknow are now without a win in their last three fixtures.
