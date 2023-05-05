The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Breeze Past Rajasthan in Epic Comeback

The Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad picked up 5 wickets.
After losing out to the last-placed Delhi only three days ago, Gujarat bowled out Rajasthan – a team that has breached the 200-run mark on three different occasions – for only 118 runs. At the Sawai Manshing Singh, the same venue where Rajasthan scored 202 runs against Chennai, Gujarat’s bowler ruled the roost, helping their team secure a nine-wicket triumph.
The Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad picked up 5 wickets. Chasing a target of only 119 runs, Gujarat had a cakewalk, as they crossed the finish line in 13.5 overs, losing only a solitary wicket in the process.
Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up the order, albeit not the first time, but the punt backfired. Rajasthan then used their impact player slot on Riyan Parag – a batter who is out of touch, and the youngster could score only 4 runs.
For Gujarat, Rashid Khan starred with the ball, as he picked u 3 wickets and conceded just 14 runs conceded. As for their batting, Shubman Gill was instrumental again, scoring 36 runs, while his opening partner, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 41.
The finishing touches were applied by skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 39 runs in only 15 deliveries, which included three fours and as many maximums.
