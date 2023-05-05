The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Breeze Past Rajasthan in Epic Comeback

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up the order, albeit not the first time, but the punt backfired. Rajasthan then used their impact player slot on Riyan Parag – a batter who is out of touch, and the youngster could score only 4 runs.

For Gujarat, Rashid Khan starred with the ball, as he picked u 3 wickets and conceded just 14 runs conceded. As for their batting, Shubman Gill was instrumental again, scoring 36 runs, while his opening partner, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 41.

The finishing touches were applied by skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 39 runs in only 15 deliveries, which included three fours and as many maximums.

