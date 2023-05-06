The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Complete Clinical Win Over Mumbai

A one-sided game through and through and MS Dhoni's Chennai have collected two points with a 6 wicket win over Mumbai on Saturday evening at the Chepauk.

MS Dhoni won the toss on his home ground and elected to bowl first. Mumbai moved their top three around a bit with Cameron Green opening with Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma batting at number three, but none of it worked with all three batters out by the end of the third over- Cameron on 6, Ishan on 7 and Rohit on a duck- his second straight duck of the season and fifth single digit score this season. Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera then stabilised the innings adding 55 for the fourth wicket but Surya then fell on 26 to Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over and the team was at 69/4. Nehal though went onto score his first fifty of the season, scoring 64 to help Mumbai post 139/8.

Chennai were quick to get off the blocks as easy sixes and fours flowed from the bats of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad as they posted 46 in 4 overs. Piyush Chawla got Mumbai a wicket in the fifth, sending back Gaikwad on 30. Rahane scored 21, Ambati made 12 but the target was always comfortably within reach. They lost 4 wickets by the end as Dhoni finished it off. Chennai won with 14 balls to spare