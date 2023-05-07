IPL 2023: Saha Sets Tempo, Gill Follows Suit As Gujarat Score 227/2 vs Lucknow

Gujarat Titans’ batting unit breached the 200-run mark for the third instance in IPL 2023, courtesy of an exemplary display against Lucknow Super Giants. After being asked to bat first, Hardik Pandya’s team scored 227/2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The tone was set at the beginning itself, as playing his first match of the season after a prolonged injury break, Mohsin Khan conceded 12 runs in his first over. The next couple of overs saw Avesh Khan, and Lucknow’s interim captain, Krunal Pandya getting the same treatment, with Wriddhiman Saha being the hosts’ aggressor-in-chief.