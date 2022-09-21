Podcast: Why This Kerala Woman Won't Stop Fighting For Interfaith Couples

The Special Marriage Act mandates the publishing of personal information of interfaith couples. Athira Sujatha wants this to go.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Miyaan biwi razi, but interfaith marriages in some parts of India, not so easy. Athira Sujatha from Kerala knows this too well.
Athira moved the Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, that mandate the publishing of the personal information of interfaith couples before 30 days of their wedding. India's apex court refused to entertain her petition. On 29 August, the apex court dismissed it.
What made her move the Supreme Court? How do interfaith couples react to the times we live in?
"You know, before we started dating, I was very clear that I will not marry a Muslim," Athira says, narrating how she met Shamim, now her husband, almost 16 years ago through a common friend.
"We met, and then we got to talking and there was a sense of comfort. Right? That's what we both felt in the relationship. We both were just at ease, and did not have to be someone else."
"We were very clear that we would want to get married only after our parents are also bought into this idea. So we waited. Once we were financially independent, we had much more confidence to basically go to our parents and present this to them. My parents, after they met Shamim, were completely fine with us going ahead," she added.
The first time they went to apply for a marriage license through the Special Marriage Act was also the first time that they realised the possibility of external resistance.
Two weeks after the couple submitted their application, Shamim got a notification on Facebook that a photo, similar to him, has been uploaded, and whether he would like to tag himself.
Athira took to social media to post about how the Kerala government also published the details of interfaith couples, seeking to marry, online which put them at risk.
The Kerala government decided to do away with the practice of publishing notices for marriages under the Special Marriage Act online. But Athira was determined to move the apex court after her wedding.
But the pandemic delayed the proceedings, with the petition being listed before the supreme court almost two years after it was filed.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela M Trivedi on 29 August refused to entertain a public interest litigation challenging provisions of the Special Marriage Act mandate publishing the personal information of interfaith couples before their wedding.
But Athira is not willing to give up her fight.
"Now I feel more confident to understand what my next step should be, and I can actually regroup with my team and then re-strategise on how I'm planning to go about with it," she told The Quint.
