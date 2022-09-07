Podcast | How NGO Nayi Disha Is Helping Marginalised Kids Get Formal Education

In March 2014, Nayi Disha began with 35 children, 2 rooms, and 2 teachers at Harijan Colony, Gurgaon. The NGO currently runs another school in Indira Colony, Gurgaon.

The children at these schools come from marginalised communities and their parents mostly work menial jobs – as domestic workers, drivers, security guards, etc. These children, who have no prior education, are taught English, Hindi, and Mathematics through a non-formal education system.