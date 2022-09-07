Podcast | How NGO Nayi Disha Is Helping Marginalised Kids Get Formal Education

Seema Seth's NGO Nayi Disha prepares children for formal education
Photo Credit: Nayi Disha
Seema Seth spent about 30 years in the corporate world as a soft skills trainer before she set out to better the lives of children from marginalised communities through her NGO, Nayi Disha. We spoke to Seth to learn more about this initiative, and here's what she told us.
In March 2014, Nayi Disha began with 35 children, 2 rooms, and 2 teachers at Harijan Colony, Gurgaon. The NGO currently runs another school in Indira Colony, Gurgaon.
The children at these schools come from marginalised communities and their parents mostly work menial jobs – as domestic workers, drivers, security guards, etc. These children, who have no prior education, are taught English, Hindi, and Mathematics through a non-formal education system.
Tune in to this interview to learn more about Nayi Disha's initiatives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)