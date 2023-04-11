Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Why Was JB Kripalani Against Nehru, After Helping Him Become PM?

Podcast | Why Was JB Kripalani Against Nehru, After Helping Him Become PM?

And why did JB Kriplani, the first Congress president of independent India, leave the Congress?
Upendra Kumar
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Siyasat, Upendra talks about J B Kripalani.

Photo: The Quint

In this episode of Siyasat, Upendra talks about J B Kripalani.

In this podcast, we get to know why JB Kripalani, the man who helped Nehru become India's Prime Minister, moved a no-confidence motion against him. And why did Kripalani, the first Congress president of independent India, leave the party? Also, why was Gandhi opposed to Kripalani's marriage?

Find out all of this, and more, in this episode of Siyasat.
Check out more episodes of Siyasat.

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

