Podcast | G. Janardhana Reddy: How He Became The King of The Mining World

On this episode of Siyasat, we discuss the story of Karnataka leader G. Janardhana Reddy - a police constable's son who became the king of the mining world; and, at one point called the veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj his mother.

Yet, the biggest question is how did he turn a small enterprise of 10 lakh rupees into an empire worth over 5000 crores? How did he enter politics? Why was he arrested and where is he now? To find out, listen to the full episode!