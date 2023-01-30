Podcast | Do I Like Mohanlal's Alone?

Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Alone
For the Mohanlal fan inside me, Alone promised a great watch with the Malayali superstar occupying the screen for most of its runtime. But weird frames, sloppy writing and a in-your-face screenplay made this film a pure disappointment.
Tune in to listen to my full review.
