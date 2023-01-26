Podcast | Gandhi Godse Review: Rajkumar Santoshi Reimagines History

While the world was watching Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer 'Pathaan', I took the theater not taken and watched Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh.

The film marks the comeback of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi after almost a decade. He reimagines an India where Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse, and they both meet each other in prison and debate everything from Ahimsa to The Gita, and a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I'll tell you my thoughts about the film.