Podcast | Selfiee Review: Fun for the Audience, Not So Much for a Critic

Pratikshya Mishra review's Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Raj Mehta’s Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam release Driving Licence, which pits two unlikely adversaries against each other. Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, it's a commentary on celebrities' relationships with their fans.
With this film, Kumar is reclaiming his comedy-action roots with his brilliant comedic timing on the screen. Tune in to listen to the full review!
