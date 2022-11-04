Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?

When I first saw the trailer for Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL, I was thoroughly excited. Here were two plus-size women in the public eye, promising a film about two fat women, Saira (Sonakshi) and Rajshri (Huma) fighting for their dreams in a world where their capabilities are diminished because of their size.

Did the film manage to live upto my expectations? Tune into this review to find out.