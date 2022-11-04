Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?

When I first saw the trailer for Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL, I was thoroughly excited.
Photo Credit: The Quint
When I first saw the trailer for Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL, I was thoroughly excited. Here were two plus-size women in the public eye, promising a film about two fat women, Saira (Sonakshi) and Rajshri (Huma) fighting for their dreams in a world where their capabilities are diminished because of their size.
Did the film manage to live upto my expectations? Tune into this review to find out.
Still from Double XL (2022)
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)