Jagjit Singh aka 'The King of Ghazal', His Music and How He Popularised Urdu

Born on 8 February 1941 in Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh has contributed a lot in making Urdu ghazals reach the masses. The music of Gulzar's TV series Mirza Ghalib and Ali Sardar Jaffrey's Kahkashan was given by Jagjit Singh.

First aired on Doordarshan, Kahkashaan (1991) was a series that aimed to tell about the legends of Urdu poetry and their lives. The stars of that story included Hasrat Mohani, Firaq Gorakhpuri, Jigar Moradabadi, Josh Malihabadi, Mirza Ghalib, etc.