Look Deep Into 'Gulshan' To Understand Everything Better

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Host, producer and audio editor: Fabeha Syed

'Gulshan', meaning a garden, has often been used by poets in reference to and as a symbol of their beloved. But 'gulshan' also stands for a happy place.

In this episode, we explore the many meanings and contexts of this word – gulshan. But before that, why don't you first think of your happy place?

