Podcast | Don't Let Bitterness of Reality Take Away Life's 'Shireen-ness'

Mithaas se parhez hai? khane wala hai na? bolne aur sunne wala to nahi? Isi baat pe ek Urdunama ho jaaye?
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, Fabeha talks about 'Shireen' in Urdu poetry.

The Urdu language has a very sweet word for 'sweet', Shireen. Tune into this week's Urdunama with Fabeha, and add some sweetness to your life.

"Shireen-o-dil-nawaaz koi khwaab hi sahi"
Ghulam Hussain Raza

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

