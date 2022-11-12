Podcast | Don't Let Bitterness of Reality Take Away Life's 'Shireen-ness'

In this episode, Fabeha talks about 'Shireen' in Urdu poetry.
The Urdu language has a very sweet word for 'sweet', Shireen. Tune into this week's Urdunama with Fabeha, and add some sweetness to your life.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
