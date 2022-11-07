Podcast: Do I Like Soul Kadhi?

The short film is now streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Sameera Sabnis' Soul Kadhi is a part of the Take Ten initiative by Netflix and Film Companion. The film captures the immense potential that independent filmmakers in India have. It is a slice-of-life, heartwarming tale centred around the Goan drink- Sol kadhi. The short film is now streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel.
Still from Soul Kadhi
