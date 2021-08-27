Tokyo Was India's Best Olympics, But How Can We Become a Global Force in Sports?

Four questions always come up in most sports-related discussions in the country.

First, do the Indian sports federations that actually manage individual sports have the leadership and resilience needed to be able to excel? How do the federations excel in other countries?

Second, is the funding for sports really sufficient?

Third, how does one get more families to treat sports as something worth trying for and excelling in?

Fourth, do women athletes – who are 50 percent of the players – get enough protection and encouragement to persevere and shine?

To get to the root of the issues, I invited three guests in the third episode of Over2Shailaja.