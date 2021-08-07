The 'Transformers': Six Stars of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Another defender who stood out as India battled the mighty Australians in the quarterfinals. She was tireless with her runs up and down the pitch and also did well on penalty corners. The 23-year-old from Hisar, Haryana, was assured in her tackling and did not mind putting her body in line while defending. A relative newcomer in the team with 36 caps before the Olympics, she has established herself and should continue to get more chances.