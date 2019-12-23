Noor Jehan, Lata Mangeshkar and Their Eternal Friendship

Tune in to find out why there was a deep sense of affection and respect between the two Queens of Melody.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Updated:
There was a deep sense of affection and respect between the two Queens of Melody – Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar. | (Photo: The Quint)

‘Madam’ Noor Jehan was perhaps one of the earliest stars of Hindi cinema – but she later migrated to Pakistan.

The cleft-chinned darling of the newly-formed Pakistan, Jehan was not just a singer and an actor admired by her audience. She was also respected by the great poets and artistes of both the countries.

When Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz met Noor Jehan, he requested her to sing any of her favourite ghazals. Little did he know that the ghazal she’ll pick will be his, and that he’ll go on to share its ownership with her.

Tune in to find out why Faiz was quick to partially give up one of his works for Jehan.

Also find out why Dilip Kumar has always had reverential respect for ‘Madam’, his Jugnu co-star, and why there was only a deep sense of affection and respect, instead of any competitive rivalry, between the two Queens of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar, and Jehan.

Catch all this and more in this special podcast on Noor Jehan.

(This podcast was first published on 23 December 2019. It has been republished from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Noor Jehan's death anniversary. )

Published: 23 Dec 2019,07:13 AM IST
