Poetry & ‘Kisan’: Iqbal, Majaz & Kaifi’s Healing Words For Farmers

For this, we got a handful of nazms written by the poets of yore, whose poetry mostly stood for social injustice, oppression, inequalities, and many such ills of the Indian society.

Works of Asrar ul Haq Majaz, Kaifi Azmi, and Allama Iqbal have continued to lend their voices for the cause of the people working in the largest sector of employment, ie, agriculture.

Tune in as we explore some healing words of these masters.