Podcast | 'Victory for My Community': India's 1st Trans Pilot Wins Fight To Fly

Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on 10 August, issued guidelines for medical examiners to assess fitness of transgender persons who have applied for commercial pilot licence.

The was made possible by 23-year-old transgender pilot from Kerala – Adam Harry after he spoke about how he was declared "unfit" for flying on the grounds that he was receiving hormone replacement therapy.

In this episode of News and Views, we speak to Adam Harry, India's first transgender trainee pilot, whose fight against transphobia has paved the way for a more inclusive workspace.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.