Journalists Assaulted by Mob at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi, 1 FIR Filed

In a Twitter thread, Ali said that he and Faisal had been taking interviews at the Mahapanchayat, when a mob snatched their phones and camera. "When Meer and I told them our name, they called us jihadi," Ali said.

"They deleted the videos in Meer Faisal's camera and my phone. The right-wing mob was minutes away from lynching us. The police came and put us in a police van and barely managed to take us away," he wrote on Twitter.

The journalist, who had gone to cover the event on behalf of Article 14, said that two policemen had come to rescue Faisal and him from the mob, but were unsuccessful. Subsequently, more police officers came and forcefully extracted the two journalists from the crowd, and took them to the police van.

"The policemen were pushing both of us. We had no idea who they were. We thought they were also part of the Hindu mob and would soon attack us. We both were followed by around a mob of 150 right-wingers. They were calling us names and saying that we’ll be beaten," wrote Ali.

Three other journalists, including Bose and an injured Meherbaan were also taken to the police van, after which the former told the police to take them away.