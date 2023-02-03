Podcast | Ved Review: A Great Watch But Disappointing Story

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Ved Review: A Great Watch But Disappointing Story

With great cinematography and music by some of the best in the industry, Ved is a visual treat.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Ved

Ved is Ritesh Deshmukh's directorial debut and Genelia Deshmukh's debut into Marathi cinema as an actress. So, the hype around this movie touted it as the "biggest Marathi film of the year".

With great cinematography and music by some of the best in the industry, Ved is a visual treat. So, what's not to like? 

Tune into this review to find out. 

