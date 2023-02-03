Podcast | Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Review: Boomers Will Hate This Film

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Review: Boomers Will Hate This Film

Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!
Prateek Lidhoo
In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about the film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

Anurag Kashyap has claimed in all the interviews that this is a 'Gen-Z' film. After a banging album by Amit Trivedi and Shellee, the Alaya F and Karan Mehta starter releases in theatres. 

