Podcast | Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Review: Boomers Will Hate This Film

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about the film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.
Photo: The Quint
Anurag Kashyap has claimed in all the interviews that this is a 'Gen-Z' film. After a banging album by Amit Trivedi and Shellee, the Alaya F and Karan Mehta starter releases in theatres.
Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!
