Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Michael Movie Review: Is Ranjit Jeyakodi’s New Film Worth the Hype?

Podcast | Michael Movie Review: Is Ranjit Jeyakodi’s New Film Worth the Hype?

The story revolves around an orphaned kid who raises himself against all odds to become a gangster.
Soundarya Athimuthu
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya talks about Ranjit Jeyakodi's film Michael.

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya talks about Ranjit Jeyakodi's film Michael.</p></div>

Presented by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and set in the streets of Mumbai. The story revolves around Michael (Sundeep Kishan), an orphaned kid who raises himself against all odds to become a gangster.

Tune in for Soundarya Athimuthu's full review!

Also ReadPodcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast | Sahir, Kaifi Azmi and Ghalib: Urdu Poetry Through Their 'Nazar'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT