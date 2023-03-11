Podcast | Time Will Tell EP Review: KR$NA Raps to Impress Other Rappers

On this episode of Do I Like It, I review KR$NA’s latest EP called 'Time Will Tell'. The project is produced by Karachi-based producers Jokhay and Umair and features vocals from Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus, members of the Pakistani duo Young Stunners.

The production is a good attempt at proving how well cross-country collaborations can do for the growth of art. Moreover, KR$NA delivers a well-packaged and neatly wrapped present, but perfection can also be a flaw; ultimately, how are we human without our humanity? To know more, tune in to the episode.