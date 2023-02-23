Podcast | PRAA EP Review: Prabh Deep & Raftaar is an Interesting Combination

PRAA is Raftaar’s latest EP in collaboration with Prabh Deep featuring four songs - Abbu, Badnaam, Hello, and Trap Praa. While Raftaar and Prabh Deep prove that they still carry the streets of Delhi in their hearts and their music.

The two artists have such diverse journeys in the world of Hip-Hop, that it makes you wonder if their collaboration would be a fruitful one. Tune in to find out!