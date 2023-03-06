Podcast | Emojis Vol. 1 Review: Where Was This Fotty Seven All This While?

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Emojis Vol. 1 by Fotty Seven. Fotty Seven, who is a Gurgaon based rapper, attempted to display the 5 stages of grief with his latest project, and partially succeeded. While the rapper’s personal strength lies in his one-liners, is it enough to justify a full project?

Can Fotty Seven shed the baggage of his previous bangers like 'Haan Bhai' and 'Galat Launde', and come up with a new sound? Or will he be forever stuck in the 'Tere bhai ka naam kya hai' style of rap? Tune in to find out!