Podcast | Fursat Review: Can an iPhone Limit Vishal Bharadwaj's Vision?

Fursat review by Prateek Lidhoo
Photo Credit: The Quint
What happens when you strip away all the elaborate set-ups and big cameras from a film?
What happens when you restrict a filmmaker in his prime to an iPhone camera?
Fursat is one such experiment where celebrated director Vishal Bharadwaj shot an entire short film on an IPhone 14 Pro. Starring Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabb, and cinematography by Swapnil Sonawane; the film gives a glimpse of how restrictions can sometimes get the best out of a filmmaker.
However, it's not all perfect. To find out, tune into my review!
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined