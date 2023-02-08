Podcast | Fursat Review: Can an iPhone Limit Vishal Bharadwaj's Vision?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Fursat Review: Can an iPhone Limit Vishal Bharadwaj's Vision?

What happens when you restrict a filmmaker in his prime to an iPhone camera?
Fursat review

What happens when you strip away all the elaborate set-ups and big cameras from a film?

What happens when you restrict a filmmaker in his prime to an iPhone camera? 

Fursat is one such experiment where celebrated director Vishal Bharadwaj shot an entire short film on an IPhone 14 Pro. Starring Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabb, and cinematography by Swapnil Sonawane; the film gives a glimpse of how restrictions can sometimes get the best out of a filmmaker. 

However, it's not all perfect. To find out, tune into my review! 

