Jammu Terror Attack: Is India Prepared to Counter Drone Attacks?

For the first time ever, it seems that a drone armed with explosives was used to attack an Indian Air Force base.

As we know, in the early hours of 27 June, two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Air Force base in Jammu Airport.

IAF’s Media Coordination Centre confirmed the attack on Twitter and said, “One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation is in progress with civil agencies." There have also been reports, suggesting that two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries. However, we don't have any official confirmation on that yet.