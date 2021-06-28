Jammu Terror Attack: Is India Prepared to Counter Drone Attacks?

For the first time ever, it seems that a drone armed with explosives was used to attack an Indian Air Force base.
As we know, in the early hours of 27 June, two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Air Force base in Jammu Airport.
IAF’s Media Coordination Centre confirmed the attack on Twitter and said, “One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation is in progress with civil agencies." There have also been reports, suggesting that two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries. However, we don't have any official confirmation on that yet.
But no matter how minor the damage was, this attack is signalling a new kind of challenge and a rather serious one at that for India's security establishment. Is this what the future of terror attacks are going to look like? And if so, what kind of counter-measures are required and how prepared is India on that front?
In this episode, we speak to Capt KP Sanjeev Kumar, a former Indian Navy test pilot. Tune in!
