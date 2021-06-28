Major Threat Averted, 2 More Drones Spotted in Jammu: Army

The Indian Army on Monday, 28 June, stated that a major threat had been averted ofter two drones were spotted on Sunday night near the Kaluchak military station in Jammu, hours after the terror attack on the Jammu Air Force base, reported NDTV.

According to the report quoting an official statement, the drones fired at the military station and then “flew away”. The first drone was sighted at 11.30 pm and the second, around 1.30 am.

“On the intervening night of 27-28 June, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, a high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away (sic)," read the army statement.